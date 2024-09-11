Florence Bark's children's cancer charity to hold glittering launch party in Corby

A charity set up in honour of the little girl from Corby who has captured the hearts of the nation will host its first official event later this month.

The BeMoreFab Cancer Charity Launch Party will take place on September 21 at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel in Corby.

The charity is being launched by the family of Florence Bark, who sparked Corby’s biggest ever fundraising drive when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2022.

People in Corby and surrounding towns pulled together to raise an incredible half a million pounds to help fund treatment. She attracted a following of nearly 160,000 people on TikTok and has even appeared on This Morning.

Her dad Andrew, a headteacher, and mum Stacey, who worked at Corby Urgent Care Centre, had to stop work to look after Florrie. The eight-year-old is now cancer free but has developer graft versus host disease and needs a lung transplant.

They are now launching a new charity in Florrie’s honour that will support other local families on cancer journeys. It aims to provide tuition, online learning and social groups for children with cancer, and to offer a range of support services for families across Northamptonshire. The charity will also utilise Andrew’s educational background by advocating for families and providing workshops and assemblies for schools to help them support children with cancer.

The adults-only launch party will be the first official event.

A family spokeswoman said: “We want to use the event to celebrate the beginning of a charity that we are confident is going to do amazing things. “The support that the community has shown our family throughout Florence's journey has been phenomenal, so we would love a chance to celebrate with you all while also raising money to help support children, families and schools going through the challenges of cancer.” There will be a range of entertainment throughout the night, including live music. To celebrate in style, there will be a formal dress code. It’s not a sit-down meal, but 'Serious Dough Pizza' will have a van outside to purchase food. Tickets are available online here.