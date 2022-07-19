'Florence and the Fundraising Machine' as Corby appeal nears £500,000 target

An appeal to fund life-saving treatment for Corby youngster Florence Bark is nearing its £500,000 target.

Florence, who turned six earlier this month, has rare acute myeloid leukemia that has left her in hospital for gruelling rounds of chemotherapy.

She is due to go for a bone marrow transplant at the beginning of August in Sheffield, but there is currently no donor match. Last month her parents Andrew and Stacey set up an appeal to raise half-a-million pounds for possible last-chance Car T-Cell therapy, which is not offered on the NHS, if the transplant doesn’t work.

Florence in one of her many fantastic princess dresses

Almost £340,000 has been donated on an online fundraising page and tens of thousands of pounds have been donated offline from events. And, in an update last night, her family said the total raised is close to its target.

They said: “That is just incredible. As we have said so many times, we want to message or thank everyone in person that has donated as much as a penny but there are simply not enough hours in the day.

“Someone coined the phrase "Florence and the Fundraising Machine" and that is so appropriate...the force and precision has been machine-like but this is a machine manned by an army of people.

"The weight of the support behind us has helped to keep pushing us forward even on our hardest days, so again...thank you!”

Florence Bark with mum Stacey, dad Andrew and brother Freddie. Image: Stacey Bark / Northants Telegraph

The story of princess-loving Florence, a pupil at Oakley Vale Primary School, has been shared far and wide with musician Lethal Bizzle even recording a message for her. Many have changed their social media profile pictures to Florence’s orange and yellow rainbow logo.

Since the appeal was launched last month there has been a spike in bone marrow donors, although the search for a match is ongoing. Specialists have an umbilical cord which is a mismatch and will use an umbilical cord for the transplant, which comes with more risks but is currently the best option.

Florence’s family said: "Because of Florence's genetic mutations we know that the chances of the transplant being successful are not great, however we remain hopeful and positive that this will be the cure she needs.

"The treatment will mean another long, gruelling, continued period of time in hospital and Florence will be at serious risk throughout the treatment but the team at Sheffield seem to be amazing and we know how hard she is already fighting.”

If the transplant doesn’t work one possible route is Car T-Cell therapy. Cells are taken from a patient’s own body and changed to attack cancer cells before large numbers are grown and infused back into the patient’s body. This treatment is not offered on the NHS in the UK and if Florence is eligible for Car T-Cell she may need to fly to Singapore for treatment costing up to £500,000.

How you can help

You can SHARE details of the campaign using the hashtag #bemorefab

You can SIGN UP here to become a blood stem cell donor if you are OVER 30

You can SIGN UP here to join the stem cell register if you are UNDER 30