Floral tributes to 17-year-old 'Woo' who died in Wellingborough motorbike crash
The teenager died in hospital on Friday (February 10)
Tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash in Wellingborough in which a 17-year-old died on Friday (February 10).
The teenager known as ‘Woo’ died in hospital after the collision at the Northampton Road - Croyland Road junction.
Emergency services had been called to the scene just before 6pm after a red motorbike and a blue BMW 3 Series were in collision.
Bunches of flowers, candles, balloons and photos are among the items left at the scene along with heartfelt messages from friends and family.
The driver of the car – a 21-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”