Tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash in Wellingborough in which a 17-year-old died on Friday (February 10).

The teenager known as ‘Woo’ died in hospital after the collision at the Northampton Road - Croyland Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services had been called to the scene just before 6pm after a red motorbike and a blue BMW 3 Series were in collision.

The tributes left in Croyland Road, Wellingborough

Bunches of flowers, candles, balloons and photos are among the items left at the scene along with heartfelt messages from friends and family.

The driver of the car – a 21-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Balloons, cards candles and messages have been left at the scene in Croyland Road

Tributes left after the death of a 17-year-old in Wellingborough

Flowers have been left

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad