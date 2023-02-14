News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Floral tributes to 17-year-old 'Woo' who died in Wellingborough motorbike crash

The teenager died in hospital on Friday (February 10)

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:40pm

Tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash in Wellingborough in which a 17-year-old died on Friday (February 10).

The teenager known as ‘Woo’ died in hospital after the collision at the Northampton Road - Croyland Road junction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services had been called to the scene just before 6pm after a red motorbike and a blue BMW 3 Series were in collision.

The tributes left in Croyland Road, Wellingborough
Most Popular

Bunches of flowers, candles, balloons and photos are among the items left at the scene along with heartfelt messages from friends and family.

The driver of the car – a 21-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Balloons, cards candles and messages have been left at the scene in Croyland Road
Tributes left after the death of a 17-year-old in Wellingborough
Flowers have been left
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Items left include sweets and drinks
WellingboroughEmergency servicesBMW