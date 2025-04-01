Floral tributes and soft toys left at scene of fatal Rushton fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Floral tributes and soft toys have been left at the scene of a fatal Rushton fire in which three people died – including a four-year-old girl.

Investigators remain at the family home in Beswick Close – the former station – that was destroyed by what neighbours described as an ‘inferno’.

Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton had been in the home on Friday (March 28).

Emergency services were called to the fire at 10.30pm when despite their best efforts the three could not be saved. Three police officers later required hospital assessment due to smoke inhalation.

Among the bouquets of flowers, messages and cards there have been soft toys and heart-shaped balloons placed on the lawn near to the home.

Village neighbours have expressed their shock at the tragic deaths.

One friend from Desborough, where Ms Conn lived and owned a business, described her as a ‘great mum’ who was ‘popular, friendly and bubbly’.

A cordon around the scene has been reduced with access restored through the village.

No further updates have been issued by Northants Police as the investigation continues.