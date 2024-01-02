Flooding causing problems across the north of the county, including closure of Corby household waste recycling centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flooding is causing problems across the north of the county, including the closure of a household waste recycling centre.

The new year has brought with it lots of heavy rain, leading to several flood alerts and warnings for locations across Northamptonshire.

There have been reports of roads affected by flooding in and around Gretton, as well as on Niort Way in Wellingborough.

Corby household waste recycling centre has closed due to flood water at the entrance to the site

And Corby tip has had to close today (Tuesday) due to flood water.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Corby Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) is closed due to flooding at the entrance.

"It will reopen when it's safe to do so.

"Please use an alternative site, if possible.”

The Environment Agency has issued several flood alerts, including at Billing Aquadrome and for isolated properties close to the River Nene from Wellingborough to Thrapston and from Great Doddington to Cogenhoe.