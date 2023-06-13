News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Flooded Kettering school to re-open after storm damage

Storms hit Kettering on Monday afternoon
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST

Pupils and staff have been given the all clear to return to a Kettering primary school after a deluge from a thunderstorm forced the closure of the building.

Sustained torrential rain engulfed parts of the town with accompanied hail, thunder and lightning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Severe flash flooding left standing water in the school hall, damaging ceilings and classroom electrics with water on them.

St Andrew's CE Primary School, KetteringSt Andrew's CE Primary School, Kettering
St Andrew's CE Primary School, Kettering
Most Popular

A spokesman for St Andrew’s CE Primary School said: “Following the heavy rain yesterday, some water collected near some of the electrical circuitry in the school.

“Until an electrician could come and assess the situation, the school’s electricity supply had to be temporarily shut off. As a result, the school was closed today.

“Following a full examination this lunchtime, it was found that all appropriate measures had been taken to ensure the electrics were now safe. The school is now able to open as normal tomorrow.”

Related topics:Kettering