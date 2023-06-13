Flooded Kettering school to re-open after storm damage
Pupils and staff have been given the all clear to return to a Kettering primary school after a deluge from a thunderstorm forced the closure of the building.
Sustained torrential rain engulfed parts of the town with accompanied hail, thunder and lightning.
Severe flash flooding left standing water in the school hall, damaging ceilings and classroom electrics with water on them.
A spokesman for St Andrew’s CE Primary School said: “Following the heavy rain yesterday, some water collected near some of the electrical circuitry in the school.
“Until an electrician could come and assess the situation, the school’s electricity supply had to be temporarily shut off. As a result, the school was closed today.
“Following a full examination this lunchtime, it was found that all appropriate measures had been taken to ensure the electrics were now safe. The school is now able to open as normal tomorrow.”