Pupils and staff have been given the all clear to return to a Kettering primary school after a deluge from a thunderstorm forced the closure of the building.

Sustained torrential rain engulfed parts of the town with accompanied hail, thunder and lightning.

Severe flash flooding left standing water in the school hall, damaging ceilings and classroom electrics with water on them.

St Andrew's CE Primary School, Kettering

A spokesman for St Andrew’s CE Primary School said: “Following the heavy rain yesterday, some water collected near some of the electrical circuitry in the school.

“Until an electrician could come and assess the situation, the school’s electricity supply had to be temporarily shut off. As a result, the school was closed today.