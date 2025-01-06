Flood alerts issued for Harpers Brook, Willow Brook and River Nene in north Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in some parts of Northamptonshire have been alerted to possible flooding across the area.

An official flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency, warning three local rivers could flood leading to roads, gardens, driveways or outhouses being affected.

Residents have reported floods on roads between Gretton to Rockingham, in Desborough Road, Braybrooke and Glapthorn. Geddington Ford has been closed to traffic.

Alerts have been sent to residents living close to Harpers Brook between Great Oakley and Islip and Willow Brook between Corby and Fotheringhay, and the River Nene between Cogenhoe and Wansford – The Middle Nene.

On Sunday evening, the agency said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the Harpers Brook and Willow Brook area. This means that the Harpers Brook and Willow Brook are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river from the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2025 onwards."

A flood warning for the Middle Nene said: “This means that the River Nene is now rising, which will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river from the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2025 onwards.”

The statement added: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

Flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

For advice on flooding contact Floodline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on 0345 988 1188 or textphone 0345 602 6340.