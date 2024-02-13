A flood alert remains in place as water levels remain high in sections of the River Nene in Northamptonshire.

A flood alert was issued yesterday (Monday) for the River Nene between Cogenhoe and Wansford.

Places like Islip, Thrapston, Denford and near Woodford Mill in the north of the county are seeing high water levels, as captured in these pictures taken by the Northants Telegraph’s former chief photographer Glyn Dobbs.

The Environment Agency said: “Heavy rainfall has fallen onto saturated ground over the past few days in the Middle Nene catchment.

"This has caused river levels to rise, leading to flooding of low lying land and roads close to rivers.

"We expect rivers to remain high throughout the next few days.

"Flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated online and on Floodline by 17:00 on 13/02/2024, or before if the situation changes.”

More rain is forecast for the county in the coming days.

