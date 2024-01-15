Flipping good fun as free-to-enter pancake race to take place in Wellingborough's Market Street in February
Three days before Shrove Tuesday, Wellingborough will celebrate the occasion by hosting another pancake race in Market Street.
On Saturday, February 10, people will be invited to take part in the event which has become an annual tradition in the town.
A Wellingborough Town Council spokesperson said: “Gather your friends, family, and colleagues for a fun-filled morning of racing and flipping pancakes.
"Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time racer, this event promises laughter, excitement, and delicious pancakes for all!”
The race is free to enter, and will begin from 11am, with runners who take part receiving a free pancake for their efforts.
Last year’s event saw families, local officials, emergency services and people of all backgrounds take part in what former Wellingborough mayor, Jonathan Ekins said was a ‘very successful’ day.
Anyone looking to take part should sign up to the event here.