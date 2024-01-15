Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three days before Shrove Tuesday, Wellingborough will celebrate the occasion by hosting another pancake race in Market Street.

On Saturday, February 10, people will be invited to take part in the event which has become an annual tradition in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesperson said: “Gather your friends, family, and colleagues for a fun-filled morning of racing and flipping pancakes.

The 2023 race was 'very successful'

"Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time racer, this event promises laughter, excitement, and delicious pancakes for all!”

The race is free to enter, and will begin from 11am, with runners who take part receiving a free pancake for their efforts.

Last year’s event saw families, local officials, emergency services and people of all backgrounds take part in what former Wellingborough mayor, Jonathan Ekins said was a ‘very successful’ day.