It was a sad day for the town when the popular store closed in 2009

Plans to turn part of the former Peter Crisp building in Rushden into flats have been submitted.

The application by Peter Crisp Ltd is to convert the first and second floors of the former department store at 1-11 High Street into 14 flats.

Documents submitted as part of the application say: “The current director of this business is the eldest daughter of the late Mr Peter Crisp, the founder of the store, and has been a part of the history of the site having worked and managed the store for many years.

The proposed elevation for the plans, and the former Peter Crisp department store in Rushden

"As such, the applicant has a vested interest in the site and wants to ensure that most effective use is made to ensure that the property continues to play a pivotal role in defining the town of Rushden for many years to come.”

The site is a large commercial building which, until its closure in 2009, was home to the Peter Crisp department store.

Since the store closed, a number of commercial tenants have occupied the ground floor space available, including Tesco Express, Anytime Fitness Gym and Charles Orlebar Estate Agents.

However, the upper floors of the building have remained vacant.

This application is for full planning permission for conversion of the first and second floors at the site of the former department store to create 14 residential flats comprising of a mix of one and two bedrooms.

A single studio style property is also proposed.

Planning documents say the existing commercial tenants who occupy the ground floor space of the site will not be impacted by this development if it is given the go-ahead.

The proposed development doesn’t include any provision for on-site parking.

History of the site

Peter Crisp first opened in Rushden High Street in 1959 , when the ironmongery and agricultural farming business of Fairy Bros was purchased.

Later it became a department store following natural growth of the business.

Over the years, the company experienced significant expansion, resulting in the store taking over much of the corner of High Street and Church Street.

The store branched out into selling kitchens and bathrooms in the early 1960s, which later included a complete design, supply, and installation service.

By the time the store closed in 2009, it hosted 15 departments selling everything for the home and garden.

After the store’s closure in 2009, the ground floor areas were subdivided to provide separate commercial spaces.

While these units are now occupied by several commercial and leisure businesses, the first and second floors of this building have not been used since the final closure of Peter Crisp back in 2009, with no viable commercial use for these spaces.

The application goes on to say: “This planning statement has set out that the proposed development would make a positive contribution towards the current housing supply shortfall across the area of East Northamptonshire.

"The proposal will also make effective use of vacant space within a sustainably located property.”