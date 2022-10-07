Flats plan could see former Wellingborough school site redeveloped

The former Victoria Infants and Junior School building back in 2014

Plans which could see a former school site redeveloped and turned into flats have been submitted.

Mizanur Rahman has applied to convert 86 Stanley Road from offices/public hall to 12 flats, as well as applying for listed building consent for the conversion.

The property is currently a vacant Grade II listed detached property consisting of offices and a main hall area, with the site located at the end of Stanley Road between the former Victoria Junior School and a parade of terraced properties.

The applicant says turning the site into flats is an ‘acceptable compromise that makes efficient use of the existing property’ as the property has been vacant and derelict for approximately eight to 10 years.

Planning documents say: “The building if left alone in its current state and left to the elements, will eventually be an eyesore to the area, and a problem to the local area and community.

"The neighbouring school after being vacated was open to all types of vermin which had a major impact on the surrounding streets, with the introduction of rats and pigeons that affected nearly six out of 10 properties.

"Since the building has been purchased and repaired, there has been a significant decrease in vermin in the area.

"If the Waendel Centre [the former infant school] is left in its current state, then the problems can arise again but in a different building.

"It should be noted that the property has been offered to local communities, but due the scale of the building and its high maintenance costs, no prospective tenants wish to pursue taking the building.

"Therefore creating residential use is the best use for the building.”

And they go on to say: “This particular application is retaining an existing building and making use of an existing site, whilst at the same time retaining a grade II listed building that retains character for the new homes that it proposes.

"The flats themselves retain the value of being within a grade II listed property, which in effect is a huge economic benefit.”

