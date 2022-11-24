Flats could be built above Costa in Rushden High Street

Plans have been submitted for flats to be built above Costa Coffee in Rushden High Street.

Glendale Securities Ltd, owner of the town centre site, wants to change the use of the upper floors of 95, High Street to residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the development would comprise of two one-bed apartments and two two-bed apartments.

The building, which used to be the home of Woolworths, has Costa Coffee trading from the ground floor level while the first floor is currently vacant and ‘surplus to requirements’.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “We are proposing to make use of a large disused space at first floor level and propose to convert it into four residential apartments.

"Elevationally, the building will look marginally different, improved and maintained, with the addition of the front door and a couple of side windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The building will be converted in accordance with Building Regulations and be energy efficient.

"This proposal will sit well within the existing street scene, and be a welcome addition to the High Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details about the proposed development state: “The pedestrian access to the property is on the left of the front elevation, where it looks like an existing entrance previously was, at which you reach a staircase to take you to the first floor, which is completely separated from the coffee shop

below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From there is a compartmented corridor which takes you to the four apartments.

"Each apartment has an open plan kitchen/diner/lounge, a shower room, storage cupboards, and either one or two bedrooms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad