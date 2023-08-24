Flats and retail development proposed for former bank in Wellingborough town centre

Plans which could see a former bank in Wellingborough town centre transformed into a flats and retail development have been submitted.

A change of use application from bank to retail including external alterations has been made for the ground floor of 47, Market Street in Wellingborough.

HSBC used to be based in these premises with offices and associated staff facilities on the upper floors.

The premises used to be home to HSBC in Market Street, Wellingborough

The second and third floors have previously been used as residential accommodation associated with bank staff and accessed off an internal staircase.

But all signage, the ATM and the counters were removed when the bank closed in late August 2022.

A separate application for change of use of the upper floor to residential use – five flats - has been submitted.

Planning documents state: “It is proposed to convert the former banking hall and rear areas to two retail units with associated welfare facilities.

"To create a second unit requires a new entrance door off Market Street.

"There will also be an additional access door indicated to the side of proposed retail unit two.

"Existing doorways will be utilised for access to rear of retail unit one.

"No off-road parking is proposed to the retail units as this is the existing situation and given the proximity parking facilities and transport links.

"The larger retail unit (retail unit one) has a lower basement access for deliveries off the service road within the Swansgate Shopping Centre.”

The application says the proposed development would have a ‘positive impact’ on the town centre and conservation area setting.

And in conclusion, the documents say: “The application is for sub division of a large commercial space where letting would be difficult therefore sub division to smaller retail units would give a better chance of letting and occupation.

"This involves an additional entrance off Market Street and a secondary access to the rear of the property off the side access.

"For reasons stated above and with the accompanying documentation we believe the town council and local authority should feel able to support this application.”