Five people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Kettering town centre street

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man near Kettering town centre.

Between midnight and 4am on Wednesday, August 27, a man in his 50s was assaulted in London Road, between Market Street and St Peter’s Avenue. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Three Kettering women, aged 45, 40 and 23 and two men aged 55 and 34, from Kettering and Corby respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit investigating the serious assault are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand that any incident of this nature can raise concerns and have a significant impact on the wider community. People are quite rightly shocked and upset by what has happened.

“To help provide reassurance and support to the community, there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including high-visibility patrols. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to a member of the neighbourhood policing team.

“This investigation is moving at a fast pace, but although we have made a number of arrests, we still need the public’s help and support and would ask anyone who has information which could help us to find out how this man came to sustain his injuries to contact us.”

London Road is one of the main routes through Kettering town centre, and the investigation team would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the relevant times and have dash-cam footage of their journey.

Any residents and businesses in this area of Kettering, who may have CCTV or smart doorbells, are also asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency, if they have not already done so.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000503578 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.