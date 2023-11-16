Five BMW and Mercedes cars stolen without keys in Wellingborough in one night

The cars were stolen from around the Redwell area. Image: Google

Thieves stole five high-value cars in Wellingborough without their keys in just one night.

Police have now issued a warning to other motorists to ensure their keys are safely stored.

The vehicles taken from streets in the Redwell area of town include a Mercedes GLC from Brampton Close; a black BMW 530 from Gilbey Close, a blue BMW 435 from Holcot Close and a grey Mercedes S350 and one other vehicle.

The cars were all taken between around 10pm on Tuesday and 6am yesterday (Wednesday, November 15).

Officers have told locals to make sure they store their keys either in specially-made pouches or in foil-lined tins.

Gangs can use a device to fool the car into thinking the car's own remote key fob is close by which unlocks the car and allows the ignition to be started.