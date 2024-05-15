Fishmongers hope new Kettering shop will be community's go-to plaice
Sunil Varghese and business partner Sujith Kumar launched Daily Fresh Fish & Meat, on the corner of King Street and Bath Road, which welcomed its first customers on May 4.
The majority of their customers so far have been from India or Sri Lanka as they sell fish eaten by the Malayalee community – of which there are believed to be more than 300 families in Kettering.
And Sunil, who moved to the UK from Kerala four years ago, says the shop has been popular in its opening days.
The 46-year-old said: “In our community there’s no fish shop locally where you can find the fish we eat – and Malayalee people eat a lot of fish.
“People had to travel to Leicester to buy it and freeze it. You can get fish from Morrisons but not our community’s fish.”
Sunil picks up fresh fish from Billingsgate Fish Market in London – including some flown in from India – to prepare in the shop and sell locally by the kilogram.
They offer up seafood found across Europe such as crab, squid, salmon, grey mullet, red snapper, sea bream and more, as well as kingfish, sailfish, pomfret and Indian mackerel – a favourite of Sunil’s – all found in the Indian Ocean. Customers can also ask for a specific fish and they will try and buy it for them.
Sunil, who worked in India supplying fish to hotels, said they are also planning to start selling meat from a farm in a couple of weeks.
He said: “We have been planning this for about two to three years.
"If this is a success then maybe we will open other branches.”