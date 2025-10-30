The restaurant now boasts a sophisticated ‘art deco-inspired design’, combining ‘modern elegance with a warm, welcoming atmosphere’.

As well as increasing the interior capacity to seat 188 guests across the restaurant and bar, an additional 32 covers have been created on a garden terrace.

General manager Steve Zajac said: “Our team is passionate about providing award-winning customer service alongside excellent food, including our delicious steaks. We believe we’re the perfect choice for guests to celebrate those special occasions in life in our luxurious and beautifully reimagined art deco with a modern twist setting.”

Diners at Miller & Carter, Kettering can chose from 14 steak cuts including a Chateaubriand 16oz sharing steak, t-bone 20oz, and award-winning UK and Irish 30-day aged ribeye 12oz.

Vegetarian options are also available, including Tuscan-style butternut squash, the sunshine plant burger, and butternut squash, kale and pumpkin seed tart.

To reserve a table at Miller & Carter Kettering visit https://www.millerandcarter.co.uk/restaurants/east-and-west-midlands/millerandcarterkettering

1 . Miller & Carter Kettering (2).jpg Staff outside the refurbished Miller & Carter Kettering /Miller & Carter Photo: Miller & Carter Photo Sales