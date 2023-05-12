First look at Corby hotel's golf course, aerial high ropes assault course and zip wire opening this July

Leisure-seekers don’t have long to wait as Corby’s latest family destination takes shape beneath the town’s famous woodland.

Visitors to the Holiday Inn Corby / Kettering A43 in Geddington Road will soon have an 18-hole adventure golf course and aerial high ropes assault course with zip wire.

The extension in the hotel’s Iron Pit Woods is due to open to the public at the start of July with a ribbon cutting later that month.

Woodland Manager Jamie Jackson - Holiday Inn Corby/Kettering A43 with the aerial high ropes and golf course taking shape

Specialist contractors Greenspan Projects have been transforming the woodland, removing ‘unsuitable for retention’ and ‘low quality’ trees to make way for the park.

Jamie Jackson, woodland manager for Holiday Inn Corby/Kettering A43, said: “I’m excited for Corby and for the Holiday Inn. The area is crying out for something like this. It’s an exciting project.”

The woodland-themed crazy golf course is surrounded by the aerial high ropes assault course. Visitors can book online to guarantee their time slot or turn up and play if there is capacity. Current plans are for the golf and high ropes to be open seven days a week. Up to 90 people an hour can try their hands at the crazy golf that comes complete with carved wooden animals, river, totem poles and pull-yourself-across river raft crossing.

Mr Jackson said: “It’s one of a kind for the area. At the moment there are bluebells so this time next year people will be able to look down and see them.”

The new golf course is on a woodland theme

As well as being open to the public, hotel guests will be able to use the facility for weddings and corporate events. A new reception area is being created to welcome visitors and it will sell refreshments as well as hosting birthday parties.

With permission to open during sunlight hours, adults will pay £8 for a round of golf – expected to take an hour – and the high ropes with zip-wire will cost £16 for an adult.

There will be a discount for children, group bookings and NHS/blue light workers.

Mr Jackson added: “This is a fantastic addition and we want as many people here as possible.”

The high ropes experience will take guests close to the trees in Iron Pits Woods next to the Holiday Inn hotel

