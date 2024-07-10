Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A train operator has revealed upgrades to its carriages which will finally restore tables on return journeys to London.

A long-awaited upgrade to trains on the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough line will see tables re-introduced alongside airline-style seating, better storage and luggage racks and improved CCTV.

EMR has revealed concept designs for its Class 360 trains, which have perviously been criticised by passengers who say they cannot work on their commute because of a lack of tables and the seating layout.

But now the company says it will finally spend £27.6m improving the trains, some of which are more than 20 years old.

EMR trains on the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to London service will finally get their long-awaited upgrade. Image: EMR

Passengers had previously been used to travelling in relative luxury on the intercity line, with tables plentiful plug sockets and storage facilities on trains from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

But in 2021, when it rebranded the new electric service as ‘Connect’ and announced major timetable changes, those trains were sent elsewhere and old Class 360 stock was brought on to the East Midlands mainline.

EMR said Covid delays meant it could not refurbish those trains before they were brought into use. Passengers had no tables, no storage for bikes and had complained about the general travel experience.

Now, three years on, those trains are finally being upgraded.

EMR will introduce improved CCTV and security for passengers. Image: EMR

EMR’s electric Class 360 fleet currently serves EMR Connect and Luton Airport Express routes between Corby and London St Pancras, with stops at Kettering, Wellingborough, Bedford, Luton, and Luton Airport Parkway.

The released conceptual images showcase the planned upgrades. These enhancements include new 2+2 seating arrangements throughout the trains, featuring a blend of airline-style and bay seats.

The refurbishment will also include better luggage storage space and an updated CCTV system.

Simon Pready, Commercial Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We're excited to share these first conceptual images of the upgrades. The £27.6 million refurbishment of our Class 360 train will be transformative - offering customers more convenience, comfort, and better facilities.

There'll be improved storage and disabled facilities. Image: EMR

"We are proud to contribute to a sustainable travel option that not only offers a quick and frequent service but also significantly enhances the overall travel experience. We are sure the improvement in luggage space will particularly benefit customers travelling to and from London Luton Airport."

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, commented: “The Luton Airport Express has been transformational for London Luton Airport, providing rail passengers with a fast, frequent, and convenient service that takes around 30 minutes from central London to our terminal doors.

"The investment in this refurbishment of the fleet will provide Luton Airport Express passengers with an enhanced travel experience thanks to increased comfort, upgraded facilities, and modernised technology, all of which will bolster the appeal of a service that is already making its mark as a hugely popular sustainable travel option for the airport.”

Sambit Banerjee, Siemens Mobility Joint CEO UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be upgrading the Class 360s to deliver enhancements both to the passenger environments and technology to transform the passenger journey.

Even the loos will be given an upgrade. Image: EMR