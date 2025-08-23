First free music festival for Rothwell promises unforgettable day of live music, entertainment, and community spirit at ManorFest

Rothwell Town Council will host the inaugural ManorFest Music Festival, on Sunday, August 24, at Manor Park in the town centre starting at 12 noon.

The new event marks the town’s first-ever music festival, offering an unforgettable day of live music, entertainment, and community spirit – and it's free to attend for everyone.

Organised by the Rothwell Town Council's Events Committee, made up of dedicated local volunteers, ManorFest has been brought to life with the generous support of local businesses.

A spokeswoman for Rothwell Town Council said: “The festival will start at midday and will feature an impressive selection of live music acts and bands, a variety of food and drink options from local vendors, plus children’s entertainment.

"Attendees will enjoy an all-day celebration of talent and creativity, with music spanning multiple genres to suit all tastes.

“ManorFest is more than just a music festival – it’s a celebration of Rothwell’s vibrant community, with local businesses and Rothwell residents stepping up to support the event and ensure its success for all the family. Their involvement demonstrates the town’s collective commitment to supporting local culture and the arts."

Rothwell Town Council has been helped by sponsors and local businesses.

The spokesman added: “Their generosity has been key in bringing this exciting new, annual, festival to the town.

“Special thanks go to The Manor House Business Centre, The Red Lion Rothwell, and Polkadot Events for their contributions in organising the festival’s entertainment lineup, food stalls, and exciting activities for festival-goers.”

Go to https://manorfest.co.uk/ for the full line-up.