Runners from across the area can sign up to a new 5k race in Kettering after the distance was added as a shorter option to a half marathon planned for March 2025.

The brand-new event being organised by Kettering Town Council and Run Through, starts and finishes at the town’s famous Wicksteed Park.

Hundreds of people have already signed up to the half marathon and now the 5k route is open for early bird bookings.

Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering and chairman of the markets and events committee, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing a running event to Kettering. It’s something that’s missing in the town and we spotted an opportunity to bring a big event here.

“The two distances on offer mean that this event is open to everyone – it doesn’t matter if you’re not good at running, just come along and have a go.”

Runners on the half marathon will pass through the town centre and out through the countryside to Boughton House before coming back to finish at the event village in Wicksteed Park. The 5k route starts and ends at the park and takes in the town centre on the route.

Race day is on Sunday, March 9, and places are now available to book on the Run Through website.

The race is licenced through RunBritain/UK Athletics, officially measured and open to runners of all abilities. Local road closures will be in place for the duration of the event, but there is a strict time limit on the race to minimise any disruption.

Early bird entry costs £24 for the 5k, or £32 for the half marathon, and includes chip timed results, post-race refreshments, free official event photos plus a new themed medal to be revealed.

For more information and to book a place, go to https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/kettering-half-marathon-2025/