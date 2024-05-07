First ever ‘Food & Drink Week’ coming to Northamptonshire next month to celebrate the best of the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exciting plans are taking shape for the first ever Northamptonshire Week of Food & Drink, happening in just a month’s time from June 1 to 9.

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, this new initiative will celebrate the people, places and producers that make up the county’s growing food and drink scene.

You can expect special events, menus championing local produce, pop-ups, collaborations, tours and tastings at locations all over the county.

Award-winning chef James Peck, owner of Ember and No.13 Bar in Wellingborough and Four Pears in Little Houghton, looks forward to heading up the kitchen at the ‘Best of Northamptonshire Long Table Banquet’ at the Tollemache Arms on June 7.

He said: “The Northants food scene is getting really exciting. This brand new Food & Drink Week is a great way to celebrate our amazing chefs, and the brilliant produce we all have on our doorstep. Let’s get behind it.”

Richard Gordon, the director of the Greedy Gordons Pub Group, is also “really excited” to be part of the “brilliant initiative”.

“We are proud to champion many of our county’s quality food and drink producers everyday in our pubs, farm shop and cafe,” said Richard. “But this new week is an excellent way to celebrate them and the range of wonderful eateries we are so lucky to have in Northants.”

A range of “must-attend” events are taking place across Richard’s five venues as part of the initiative, including producer showcases, beer and cider tastings, a paella masterclass and a restaurant takeover.

He added: “We can’t wait to welcome both existing and new customers to our wonderful venues during this week and beyond.”

Director of Made in Northamptonshire, Rachel Mallows, is already “thrilled” with the response so far.

Though she says people should expect it to start small, she is pleased with the “fantastic line up” of events and businesses set to get involved.

This includes a local produce market and showcase at Whitco on June 1, the Best of Northamptonshire Long Table Banquet on June 7, and a new Food and Drink Festival at Delapre Abbey on June 8 and 9.

There will also be student takeovers, coffee and baking demonstrations, product tastings at hotels, gin discounts, and special menus at pubs, restaurants and the County Cricket Ground.

“There’s something for everybody so please do join us in celebrating our very own county Food & Drink Week,” said Rachel.

Wilson Browne Solicitors is a proud sponsor and the firm hopes to encourage visitors and residents to “support the fantastic independent foodie businesses and find new favourites”.

Kevin Rogers, a partner at the firm, said: “Whether pubs, restaurants, food or drink products, we are excited to help put the county’s home grown firmly on the food and drink map of England.”

To get involved, or to make the organisers aware of a food and drink event you are already planning that may be a good fit, email [email protected].