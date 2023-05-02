A series of fires has left wheelie bins and a mobility scooter damaged in a string of incidents from Highfield Road to Argyll Street in Kettering.

The fires were reported in the early hours of Monday (May 1) in several bins, a bench and a mobility scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fires were reported on a bench next to a bus stop in Highfield Road, with two wheelie bins found on fire in the same street.

Police file picture

The next report was of a fire affecting a mobility scooter in The Oval. A fire in a wheelie bin in Argyll Street was the fifth one attended.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Multiple fires were started in bins and on a mobility scooter in Argyll Street, Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad