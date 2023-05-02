Fires in bins and mobility scooter set alight in Kettering streets
A series of fires has left wheelie bins and a mobility scooter damaged in a string of incidents from Highfield Road to Argyll Street in Kettering.
The fires were reported in the early hours of Monday (May 1) in several bins, a bench and a mobility scooter.
Fires were reported on a bench next to a bus stop in Highfield Road, with two wheelie bins found on fire in the same street.
The next report was of a fire affecting a mobility scooter in The Oval. A fire in a wheelie bin in Argyll Street was the fifth one attended.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Multiple fires were started in bins and on a mobility scooter in Argyll Street, Kettering.
“A 31 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage and released on bail pending further enquiries.”