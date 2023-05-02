News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
8 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Fires in bins and mobility scooter set alight in Kettering streets

Police were called

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:20 BST

A series of fires has left wheelie bins and a mobility scooter damaged in a string of incidents from Highfield Road to Argyll Street in Kettering.

The fires were reported in the early hours of Monday (May 1) in several bins, a bench and a mobility scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fires were reported on a bench next to a bus stop in Highfield Road, with two wheelie bins found on fire in the same street.

Police file picturePolice file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

The next report was of a fire affecting a mobility scooter in The Oval. A fire in a wheelie bin in Argyll Street was the fifth one attended.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Multiple fires were started in bins and on a mobility scooter in Argyll Street, Kettering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 31 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage and released on bail pending further enquiries.”