Firefighters in Wellingborough town centre tackle blaze in Midland Road - pictures

Emergency services were called at 8.16am
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NRFS) remain at the scene of a fire in a town centre building off Midland Road in Wellingborough.

The blaze in a building behind the parade of shops, near to the junction with Glenbank, has been tackled using an aerial appliance to access the fire.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area including the one-way-system through the town.

An aerial appliance has been at the scene of the fire in Midland Road, Wellingborough/NRFSAn aerial appliance has been at the scene of the fire in Midland Road, Wellingborough/NRFS
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.16am today to reports of a fire on Midland Road, Wellingborough.

“Six pumps and the aerial appliance attended the blaze at the back of a business premise on Midland Road.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Midland Road is still closed whilst we remain at the scene.”

Video shows firefighters at the scene as smoke billows from the red brick outbuildings at the back of shops including takeaways.

