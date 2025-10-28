Firefighters called to Rushden property blaze after arson attack

Firefighters have been called to a Rushden property after being alerted by neighbours who saw smoke coming from the property.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4pm on Saturday (October 25) to the fire in a partially boarded up property in Northampton Road.

Police closed the road to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Wellingborough, Earls Barton and Irthlingborough arrived at the scene to find a property on fire and full of smoke.

“The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance and closed Northampton Road while crews dealt with the incident.”

Crews returned to their stations by 6.15pm, before returning later on in the evening to conduct further checks.

The spokesman added: “The fire was believed to have been started deliberately, and the scene was handed over to the police.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000627108.”