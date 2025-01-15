Firefighters called to Raunds house fire as flames spread to adjacent buildings
Fire services were called to reports of a fire at a home in London Road, Raunds, shortly before 1.30am yesterday morning (January 14).
On arrival, crews discovered an outhouse was on fire, with flames beginning to spread to the adjacent properties.
A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately began to tackle the outhouse blaze using hose reel jets, while other firefighters were deployed to one of the domestic properties, where the fire was now coming through the roof.
“During the incident, firefighters helped to administer first aid to one man, in his 50s, who was then left in the care of paramedics.
“Gas and electrics were isolated to three properties in the immediate vicinity, and efforts continued to douse the flames using a water jet from the aerial appliance. By 4am the fire was under control.
"The fire service remained at the scene until 4pm, with crews continuing to carry out thermal scans of the affected buildings and dampening down any remaining hotspots.”
At the height of the fire, seven fire crews were in attendance, with fans being used to clear smoke away, and aerial equipment was used to allow crews to put out the fire from a height.
Fire services say a preliminary fire investigation has determined that the fire most likely started accidentally.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, which can be found here.
