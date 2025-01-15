Firefighters called to Raunds house fire as flames spread to adjacent buildings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire has caused significant damage to a house in London Road, Raunds, with one man requiring first aid from firefighters who attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire services were called to reports of a fire at a home in London Road, Raunds, shortly before 1.30am yesterday morning (January 14).

On arrival, crews discovered an outhouse was on fire, with flames beginning to spread to the adjacent properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately began to tackle the outhouse blaze using hose reel jets, while other firefighters were deployed to one of the domestic properties, where the fire was now coming through the roof.

Northants Fire and Rescue believe the fire 'most likely started accidentally'

“During the incident, firefighters helped to administer first aid to one man, in his 50s, who was then left in the care of paramedics.

“Gas and electrics were isolated to three properties in the immediate vicinity, and efforts continued to douse the flames using a water jet from the aerial appliance. By 4am the fire was under control.

"The fire service remained at the scene until 4pm, with crews continuing to carry out thermal scans of the affected buildings and dampening down any remaining hotspots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the height of the fire, seven fire crews were in attendance, with fans being used to clear smoke away, and aerial equipment was used to allow crews to put out the fire from a height.

Fire services say a preliminary fire investigation has determined that the fire most likely started accidentally.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, which can be found here.