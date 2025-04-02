Firefighters called to Kettering supermarket to blaze
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a Kettering supermarket site.
Members of the public raised the alarm after they saw flames in the boundary hedge at the back of houses in Lower Street next to Morrisons car park.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Fire were called at around 7.07pm to ‘bushes on fire in the car park’.
“Two pumps from Kettering attended, a section of the bush was on fire and that was quickly put out by the crews, who left at about 7.35pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.