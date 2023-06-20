News you can trust since 1897
Firefighters called to Kettering blaze as children burn books

Firefighters were called to the incident near KLV lake
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Firefighters have been called to a blaze after books were set alight close to Kettering Leisure Village (KLV).

Residents reported seeing five ‘lads’ close to the weir at the end of the KLV lake.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at just before 2pm on Monday, June 19 reporting a small fire in the open on Headlands, Kettering.

Library picture
Library picture
"On arrival the crew found a small quantity of books alight. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately as young people were witnessed running from the scene. Crews put the flames out and left the scene at just before 2.15pm.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident or any other deliberately lit fires please contact FireStoppers anonymously by either calling 0800 169 5558 or completing the online form.”

