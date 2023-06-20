Firefighters have been called to a blaze after books were set alight close to Kettering Leisure Village (KLV).

Residents reported seeing five ‘lads’ close to the weir at the end of the KLV lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at just before 2pm on Monday, June 19 reporting a small fire in the open on Headlands, Kettering.

Library picture

"On arrival the crew found a small quantity of books alight. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately as young people were witnessed running from the scene. Crews put the flames out and left the scene at just before 2.15pm.