Firefighters at Wellingborough and Oundle to host open days this Saturday
Both Wellingborough and Oundle fire stations will be open on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm.
Wellingborough Fire Station in Irthlingborough Road (NN8 1LQ) will have live demonstrations, with firefighters on hand for a chat and fire vehicles available to explore.
There will be stalls and also refreshments for sale. Entry is £1 for adults.
Visitors to Oundle fire station in Glapthorn Road (PE8 4JA) can look around specialist equipment and meet other emergency volunteers, as well as enjoying a quiz, food and cake stalls, a raffle, a tombola and other stalls.
The Oundle event is a cash only and there will be some road restrictions along Fletton Way for safety reasons.
