Firefighters at Wellingborough and Oundle to host open days this Saturday

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters at two Northamptonshire fire stations will welcome visitors tomorrow at open day events.

Both Wellingborough and Oundle fire stations will be open on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm.

Wellingborough Fire Station in Irthlingborough Road (NN8 1LQ) will have live demonstrations, with firefighters on hand for a chat and fire vehicles available to explore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be stalls and also refreshments for sale. Entry is £1 for adults.

Visitors will be welcomed by firefighters at Wellingborough and Oundle fire stations/Northants Fire and Rescueplaceholder image
Visitors will be welcomed by firefighters at Wellingborough and Oundle fire stations/Northants Fire and Rescue

Visitors to Oundle fire station in Glapthorn Road (PE8 4JA) can look around specialist equipment and meet other emergency volunteers, as well as enjoying a quiz, food and cake stalls, a raffle, a tombola and other stalls.

The Oundle event is a cash only and there will be some road restrictions along Fletton Way for safety reasons.

Related topics:OundleWellingboroughNorthamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice