Fire which closed two Corby roads believed to have started accidentally

A fire which closed two Corby roads in the early hours of this morning (Friday) is believed to have started accidentally.

Two appliances from Corby were sent to Stephenson Way at about 2.45am where they found smoke coming from an underground electrical box.

Crews placed a cordon around the area, closed Stephenson Way and James Watt Avenue and advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the high volumes of smoke.

Fire file picture

They requested the attendance of Western Power Distribution, who isolated the electrical supply to Stephenson Way.

Crews then lifted the lid of the electrical box out and extinguished any remnants of the fire.