Fire strikes again on one of Corby’s industrial estates

The fire took place yesterday (April 26)

By Callum Faulds
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST

Firefighters was called just after midday yesterday (April 26) to reports of a fire in the open at Napier Road, Corby, outside Sundolitt.

This is not the first fire the town has seen this week, following the blaze in Princewood Road on Tuesday (April 25), which took more than 12 hours to be put out.

However, the fire in Napier Road was put out by fire crews about an hour after they were called.

Napier Road, Corby, outside SundolittNapier Road, Corby, outside Sundolitt
Napier Road, Corby, outside Sundolitt
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival the crew from Corby found smoke issuing from a fibreglass box outside a business premises.

“Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and used a 45 ml jet to dampen the box down.

“After establishing that the fire was started accidentally, the crew used a thermal imaging camera to ensure temperatures were safe before leaving the scene shortly after 1pm.”

