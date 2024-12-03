Fire services on the scene of four-car collision on A45

Northants Fire and Rescue and Northamptonshire Police are on the scene

Emergency services are currently attending an incident near the Wilby Way roundabout after reports of a collision involving four vehicles.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We are currently attending a road traffic collision - along with Northamptonshire Police - involving four vehicles on the A45 near the Wilby Way Roundabout in Wellingborough.”

The fire service is advising motorists to find an alternative route as the westbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are on the scene of the incident.

More to follow.