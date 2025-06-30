Fire services attend van fire in Wellingborough residential road

A van which caught fire in Chace Road this weekend was caused by an engine fault, fire services have confirmed.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Chace Road in Wellingborough, just before 6pm on Saturday, June 28. The road was closed while fire services attended to the scene, which with a crew from Wellingborough fire station attending the scene on Saturday evening.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “One crew from Wellingborough extinguished a fire involving a van, which caused heat damage to another car. “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental due to an engine fault.”