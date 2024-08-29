Fire service rescue resident from house blaze in Little Harrowden

By William Carter
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:43 BST
Firefighters have rescued a resident from the first floor of a property in Little Harrowden this morning.

Crews from Wellingborough and Kettering were called just before 8.40am today (August 29) to an incident in The Willows.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out the fire and to stop it spreading.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at a house fire in Little Harrowden.

“The fire has been extinguished and crews remain at the scene, dampening down any remaining hotspots.”

Police and Ambulance services were also in attendance.

