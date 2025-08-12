Fire service pays tribute to long-serving Northamptonshire firefighter who has died aged 58

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to a long-serving firefighter who has died aged 58 after a recent illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Metherell had only recently retired as an on-call firefighter after 25-years service at fire stations in both Kettering and Burton Latimer.

The 58-year-old left the service in December – a career that saw him awarded with two Chief Fire Officer’s commendations for work he did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Sean Metherell.

Retired firefighter Sean Metherell worked for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service National World for 25 years /National World /NFRS

“Sean joined Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1999 and dedicated 25 years of service as an on-call firefighter before his recent retirement in December 2024.

“For more than two decades, Sean was a valued and respected member of the on-call crew at Kettering Fire Station. He also provided cover at Burton Latimer Fire Station during his time with the Service. Sean was also known for his passions involving boxing and bodybuilding.

“During his career he was awarded with two Chief Fire Officer’s Commendations for work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean passed away peacefully yesterday (August 11) surrounded by his family following a recent illness.

Firefighter Sean Metherell (on right) worked for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for 25 years he was presented with his 25-year service statuette by Group Manager Rob Berwick./NFRS

The spokesman added: “Sean's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who made his life so special - through visits, messages, shared memories and unwavering support during his final weeks.

“Rest in peace, Sean. You will be greatly missed by all who knew you.”