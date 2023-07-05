A fire at Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough resulted in the air ambulance and fire service being called to the scene.

Police are currently stationed outside the petrol station, where there is a van on the forecourt which appears to have been involved in the incident.

Onlookers reportedly heard a loud bang, before the flames spread, prompting a 999 call.

Police are on the scene at Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough

It is not yet known what caused the fire or the condition of the person(s) involved.

More details to follow.