Fire service and air ambulance called to blaze at Wellingborough petrol station
The fire has now been put out
By William Carter
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST
A fire at Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough resulted in the air ambulance and fire service being called to the scene.
Police are currently stationed outside the petrol station, where there is a van on the forecourt which appears to have been involved in the incident.
Onlookers reportedly heard a loud bang, before the flames spread, prompting a 999 call.
It is not yet known what caused the fire or the condition of the person(s) involved.
More details to follow.