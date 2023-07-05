News you can trust since 1897
Fire service and air ambulance called to blaze at Wellingborough petrol station

The fire has now been put out
By William Carter
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

A fire at Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough resulted in the air ambulance and fire service being called to the scene.

Police are currently stationed outside the petrol station, where there is a van on the forecourt which appears to have been involved in the incident.

Onlookers reportedly heard a loud bang, before the flames spread, prompting a 999 call.

Police are on the scene at Morrisons petrol station in WellingboroughPolice are on the scene at Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough
It is not yet known what caused the fire or the condition of the person(s) involved.

More details to follow.

A van seems to have been caught in the blazeA van seems to have been caught in the blaze
