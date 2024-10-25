Fire outside Kettering home was arson

Northants Fire and Northants Police - file pictures/National World

A fire in the front garden of a property in Mill Road Kettering has been found to be arson.

Northamptonshire Police are investigating the incident that took place just before 1am on Wednesday, October 23.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after an incident of arson in Mill Road, Kettering.

“The incident happened just before 1am on Wednesday, October 23, when a fire was started deliberately in the front garden of a property, causing damage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000631913 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”