Fire investigation underway after blaze in Wellingborough town centre

Emergency services were called to a fire in Wellingborough town centre just after 12.15pm today (October 24).

A wooden shelter and some bushes had caught fire, which was spreading to a nearby electric box. Two crews from Wellingborough Fire Station arrived at the scene this afternoon at the junction of Orient Way and Angel Lane, just metres from Market Street. A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, and requested the attendance of National Grid to make sure the electrics were safe. “The two Wellingborough crews returned to their stations once the scene was safe just after 1.30pm, but a Fire Investigator remains at the scene to try and determine a cause.”