Fire investigation taking place into blaze at Finedon home

Fire investigations will take place following a blaze at a Finedon home today (Monday, September 22).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in Orchard Road, Finedon, just before 11.45am on September 22. “Crews from Wellingborough, Rushden and Kettering used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to contain the fire in a domestic garage before beginning to dampen the site down.” One pump remains on scene as the fire investigation takes place to determine the cause.