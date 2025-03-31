Fire investigation continues at Rushton house to establish cause of triple fatal fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire investigation work is continuing at the scene of a house fire in Rushton in which three people tragically died.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) is continuing to work with Northamptonshire Police to investigate the cause of the fatal fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.30pm on Friday (March 28).

Despite the efforts of emergency service personnel, Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, died.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “We had seven fire appliances, as well as two aerial pumps, in attendance at the height of the incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, three people were later confirmed to have died – a four-year-old girl, a woman aged 30 and a man aged 23.

“One person was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three police officers were assessed due to smoke inhalation.

“Initial fire investigations have already started and will continue today (March 31).

Assistant Chief Fire officer, Phil Pells, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of those who have sadly died in this terrible incident.

“The focus now is on ensuring we conduct a thorough investigation – along with the Police – to determine a cause.

“The families of those who have died are receiving support from family liaison officers from the Police. We would also like to thank the local community of Rushton for their support over the weekend.

“This was an incredibly difficult incident for our staff to deal with, so we are ensuring they are receiving appropriate welfare support.

“We would ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact our colleagues at Northamptonshire Police, as it may assist in our investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.

Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D12-PO1