Firefighters from three towns responded to a blaze in Rockingham village on Saturday (August 9).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a fence and trees being on fire in a yard off Main Street on Rockingham Hill.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called at 4.20pm – with the main Corby to Rutland road closed during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Crews from Kettering, Corby and Rothwell worked to extinguish the fire that had damaged seven cars, a van, fencing and trees in a yard.

File picture Corby firefighters /National World

“By 6.40pm, one crew remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots and prevent the fire from spreading further.

“Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance to help with the road closure of Main Street while we responded to the incident.

“The fire was believed to have started accidentally.”