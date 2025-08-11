Fire in historic Northamptonshire village damages seven cars, van, fencing and trees

By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
Firefighters from three towns responded to a blaze in Rockingham village on Saturday (August 9).

Emergency services were called to reports of a fence and trees being on fire in a yard off Main Street on Rockingham Hill.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called at 4.20pm – with the main Corby to Rutland road closed during the incident.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Crews from Kettering, Corby and Rothwell worked to extinguish the fire that had damaged seven cars, a van, fencing and trees in a yard.

File picture Corby firefighters /National World

“By 6.40pm, one crew remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots and prevent the fire from spreading further.

“Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance to help with the road closure of Main Street while we responded to the incident.

“The fire was believed to have started accidentally.”

