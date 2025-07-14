Fire in Geddington this weekend caused by hot weather conditions as temperatures soar

Northamptonshire Fire and RescueService was called to Grange Road in Geddington on Saturday July 12, attending to a hay bale on fire.

Shortly after 10pm, one crew from Kettering attended the scene and extinguished the hay bale. A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The firefighters remained on the scene to dampen down any hotspots before returning to the station just before 11pm.” Fire services believe the fire started accidentally due to the dry and hot weather conditions, as temperatures in Kettering climbed to around 26 degrees.