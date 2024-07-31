Fire-hit county library remains closed but staff vow to carry on summer events outdoors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters in Oundle will still be able enjoy two summer events planned for early August despite the fire that damaged the town’s library.

North Northants Council (NNC) say remedial works are still ‘ongoing’ after the recent fire, but staff are ‘determined’ the show must go on for two of their summer events.

Yesterday, NNC said the library in Glapthorn Road would be closed until further notice after the blaze on July 12 to allow for investigations into the fire discovered in a ‘small room’.

Cllr Helen Howell (Con), deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Unfortunately Oundle Library still remains closed while works are carried out on the building. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank residents for their continued support and understanding.

Oundle Library/ Friends of Oundle Library

“We would like to again reassure any of the community that currently have loans from Oundle Library. These have been extended and will not incur any late return charges during the closure.”

Initially planned to be held inside, Circuits and Crazy Colin’s Magic Workshop will now be held in the library’s garden.

On Thursday, August 1, from 10.30am to 11.30am, the library garden host Circuits where youngsters can learn about series and parallel electrical circuits complete with a practical challenge.

The next day (Friday) from 2.30pm to 3.15pm, Crazy Colin’s Magic Workshop, funded by the Friends of Oundle Library, will entertain customers.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of NNC, said: “I know staff would like to thank those who came along to the Family Hubs Fun Day last Thursday which proved that events can successfully and safely be run outdoors in the garden space.

“I am delighted the events will go on and know that the local community will be as supportive as they have been so far.”

Both events are bookable and people should call 0300 126 3000 or email [email protected].

