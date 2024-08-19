Fire destroys Wellingborough flat as residents evacuated and one man treated for smoke inhalation
Emergency services were called just before 9pm on Saturday, with firefighters quickly on the scene of the fire reported in a block of flats in Dale Street.
At the height of the blaze, six fire crews attended the scene, with one resident receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a large amount of smoke issuing from a flat on the first floor, and immediately deployed firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to carry out a search of the property. Thankfully no casualties were found during the search.
“They then used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and used fans to clear smoke out of the property. Shortly before 10pm the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on site to damp the scene down before returning to their stations later in the evening.
“At the height of the incident there were six fire appliances in attendance, and they managed to contain the spread of the fire. The flat where the fire originated has been destroyed, while three further flats suffered slight smoke damage.
“One man was left in the care of paramedics after suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.”
An investigation by the fire service has concluded that the fire most likely started ‘accidentally’.
