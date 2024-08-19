Fire destroys Wellingborough flat as residents evacuated and one man treated for smoke inhalation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flat in an apartment building has been destroyed following a fire on Saturday (August 17) in Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called just before 9pm on Saturday, with firefighters quickly on the scene of the fire reported in a block of flats in Dale Street.

At the height of the blaze, six fire crews attended the scene, with one resident receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a large amount of smoke issuing from a flat on the first floor, and immediately deployed firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to carry out a search of the property. Thankfully no casualties were found during the search.

Fire in Dale Street, Wellingborough Northants Fire and Rescue Service attend the scene/Northants Fire and Rescue Service

“They then used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and used fans to clear smoke out of the property. Shortly before 10pm the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on site to damp the scene down before returning to their stations later in the evening.

“At the height of the incident there were six fire appliances in attendance, and they managed to contain the spread of the fire. The flat where the fire originated has been destroyed, while three further flats suffered slight smoke damage.

“One man was left in the care of paramedics after suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.”

An investigation by the fire service has concluded that the fire most likely started ‘accidentally’.