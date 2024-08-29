Fire crews on scene of Corby house fire in Thirsk Road
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Thirsk Road, Corby.
Emergency services were called to the terraced property just before 4pm today (Thursday) and crews from five fire appliances are currently tackling the blaze.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents in the local area are advised to close their windows and doors for the time being due to the smoke.
“We will provide further updates as and when we are able to.”
More to follow.
