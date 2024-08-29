Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Thirsk Road, Corby.

Emergency services were called to the terraced property just before 4pm today (Thursday) and crews from five fire appliances are currently tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents in the local area are advised to close their windows and doors for the time being due to the smoke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will provide further updates as and when we are able to.”

More to follow.