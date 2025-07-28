Fire crews from Rushden, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Moulton tackle 25-acre field blaze near Wollaston

Crews from Rushden, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Moulton have tackled a 25-acre field fire near Wollaston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on farmland on Shepherds Hill in Wollaston on Friday (July 25), shortly before 1.45pm.

Four crews from Rushden, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Moulton, who were supported by Wildfire Support Officers, arrived at the incident to find approximately 25 acres of field involved in fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire was believed to have started accidentally, with the heat and dry conditions being a factor.

The fire in Shepherds Hill, Wollaston inset a file picture of a fire fighter using a wildfire backpack /NFRS

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The firefighters controlled the spread of the fire and dampened down hotspots with hose-reel jets and wildfire backpacks."

The backpacks can carry up to 20 litres of water and can be used in areas that are inaccessible for a fire engine, allowing firefighters to put out fires in remote locations, where wildfires usually take place.

Recently, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched a new way for farmers to tell the service about information that can help to keep their land safe and help us be proactive in our plans to protect it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “We have launched a new digital form on the Fire Service website, allowing farmers to detail what water bowsers and machines are on site, access information, any nearby water supplies, and emergency contact details for those responsible for the land. This information will help crews should they be called to a fire on that land.”

Farmers or land owners can find the form at https://orlo.uk/TUi8j.