Fire between Wellingborough and Rushden to be monitored after weekend manure blaze
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the fire at a large muck heap on fire on Ditchford Lane.
Smoke had been billowing across the area including Chester House, Irchester and Wollaston and people were advised to keep all windows closed.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “The Fire Service has left the scene in the hands of the land owner to ensure a controlled burn takes place through the remainder of the day.
"We will return later this afternoon to monitor the temperature and carry out an after fire inspection to determine a cause.”
The smoke plume had drifted across the A45 near Rushden and Wellingborough yesterday (Sunday, March 9).