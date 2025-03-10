Fire between Wellingborough and Rushden to be monitored after weekend manure blaze

A blaze, that led to warnings from the fire services to keep windows closed due to smoke, will be monitored and investigated later today.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the fire at a large muck heap on fire on Ditchford Lane.

Smoke had been billowing across the area including Chester House, Irchester and Wollaston and people were advised to keep all windows closed.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The Fire Service has left the scene in the hands of the land owner to ensure a controlled burn takes place through the remainder of the day.

Rushden Fire Station

"We will return later this afternoon to monitor the temperature and carry out an after fire inspection to determine a cause.”

The smoke plume had drifted across the A45 near Rushden and Wellingborough yesterday (Sunday, March 9).