Fire crews and Police were out in Corby on Wednesday evening (December 14), responding to a call of children playing on the ice.

They were there for over an hour and found evidence of teens having been around the lake including debris on the ice, as well as a dumped electric scooter.

Thankfully the ice was intact and having used thermal imaging and a high powered torch, they determined that no one had fallen through.

The scene on Wednesday night in Chatsworth Road

Corby Station Commander Craig Douglas, was on the scene in Chatsworth Road on Wednesday night. He said: “The ice looks attractive but the danger is real and not just of falling in. Once hyperthermia sets in, it can hit hours after you’ve been pulled out.

“Given last weekend's tragic accident in Solihull, please educate your children of the dangers of frozen water.

“There’s also a real danger in the lakes in the summer too. Objects hidden under the water are a dangerous hazard for those swimming in the lakes.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have put out warnings across the county about the dangers of frozen lakes following the recent Solihull tragedy.

Fire crews have been out in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to put up signs warning of the dangers of breaking ice.

Kettering Fire Station's Green Watch were out and about on Wednesday offering winter safety advice at Wicksteed Park, reminding people to stay off the ice.

Blue Watch from Wellingborough yesterday (December 15) were down at an icy Swanspool Lake putting up warning signs reminding people not to play or walk on the ice.

This followed reports of children playing on the ice over the last few days and also the tragic incident in Solihull which saw four boys die after falling through the ice.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue posted the advice from the signs on their Twitter page, they read:

Do not play or walk on the ice Keep pets away from the ice and on leads at all times If you see someone else enter the water, do not go in after them Call 999 and ask for the fire service

Kettering Fire Station's Green Watch at Wicksteed Park

Blue Watch from Wellingborough at Swanspool Lake

