Fire, ambulance and police called to emergency at Kettering Railway Station after person hit by a train

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 20:42 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 20:51 BST

Emergency services have been called to Kettering railway station after a person was hit by a train, tonight (Tuesday, September 10).

A spokesman for East Midlands Train at 7.05pm said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Wellingborough and Leicester disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London and Corby/London routes."

Northants Police cordoned off the station – ambulance personnel and firefighters also attended the incident.

The line reopened between Wellingborough and Leicester at about 8pm.

