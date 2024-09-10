Emergency services have been called to Kettering railway station after a person was hit by a train, tonight (Tuesday, September 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for East Midlands Train at 7.05pm said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Wellingborough and Leicester disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London and Corby/London routes."

Northants Police cordoned off the station – ambulance personnel and firefighters also attended the incident.

The line reopened between Wellingborough and Leicester at about 8pm.