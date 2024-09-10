Fire, ambulance and police called to emergency at Kettering Railway Station after person hit by a train
Emergency services have been called to Kettering railway station after a person was hit by a train, tonight (Tuesday, September 10).
A spokesman for East Midlands Train at 7.05pm said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Wellingborough and Leicester disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London and Corby/London routes."
Northants Police cordoned off the station – ambulance personnel and firefighters also attended the incident.
The line reopened between Wellingborough and Leicester at about 8pm.
