Nicholas Billingham, described by former employers as a “nice jolly guy”, was “not happy” when he found out his mistress was pregnant, the trial hears.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, March 20 for the fifth day of her trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of her long term partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

The jury heard from a friend of Mr Billingham, who knew him for around 35 years after they attended middle school together and then saw each other every day when they worked together on two occasions.

Nicholas Billingham was aged 42 when he was killed.

Describing Mr Billingham, the friend said he had a passion for cars and he was “quite flirty” at work.

“Nick would have a flirty joke. I would never see him go any further than that - in or outside of work - as far as I am aware,” he added.

He said that Mr Billingham did not seem overly close with his family and he had experienced gambling problems in the past.

The friend was aware of Mr Billingham’s previous affairs - including when he had an affair with a female colleague when he and Beal lived in Earls Barton. He initially left Beal for the other woman but then went back to Beal after going to his friend’s house “upset” and asking him for advice.

Mr Billingham’s friend told the court that the affair caused a “lack of trust” in the relationship, especially after the other woman became pregnant.

The witness said: “As far as I knew, Nick was not happy with it and did not want to participate in the baby’s life at all.”

The court heard that Mr Billingham and Beal moved from Earls Barton to Moore Street in Kingsley in February 2020 for a “fresh start” following the affair.

Mr Billingham’s friend last saw him alive on October 1, 2021. After trying to contact him through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media and getting no response on November 1, 2021, he became concerned and asked his wife to reach out to Beal.

Beal responded, “Nick has run off with another woman and left us.”

Mr Billingham’s friend told the court: “I was a little bit surprised but it happened in the past as well so there was a side of me that did not question it too much.”

When he was asked why he was surprised, he replied: “Because the last time I spoke to him, everything seemed to be okay.”

When Mr Billingham’s friend was asked how he reacted when he heard that Beal was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder, he said - in his statement: “I never imagined Fiona would do anything like that because she is a placid person. She has a really good reputation as a teacher and she always put up with everything that Nick Billingham had done and never even snapped at him.”

The jury also heard from two of Mr Billingham’s former employers, who described him as a “nice jolly guy” and “reliable.” Both told the court they never had problems with him and he never fell out with anyone.

One said: “He did everybody you asked. Everybody liked him.” He added that he was “sorry to see him go” when Mr Billingham got a new job.

Another employer said: “He never let us down. We were friends. He was a good chat, really.”

One of the employers had hosted both Mr Billingham and Beal at parties at his home. He said they seemed like “just a normal couple.”